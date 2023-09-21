‘Releasing Tinubu’s CSU Result To Atiku Is An Expedition In Futility’ — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to obtain the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU).

While maintaining that Tinubu’s academic records were forged, Atiku had approached the US court for an order compelling the CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records.

Tinubu’s credentials indicated that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, and Management, but there have been allegations bordering on discrepancies with his certificate.

Information Nigeria had reported that a United States Court in Eastern Illinois ordered the University to release the academic records of President Tinubu to Atiku within 48 hours.

However, the ruling party said it had nothing to fear as the President had always boasted that he had nothing to hide.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Duro Meseko, in a chat with Punch, said the ruling party is not bothered about the court order.

“The President has always said over and again that he has nothing to hide. His records are there for all to see. Chicago University has also written severally to say that this man is from us. Nothing has changed. There is no cause for alarm. It is an expedition in futility,” he said.

The Presidency also submitted that Tinubu’s academic record would be of no value to the PDP presidential candidate, noting that Atiku and his party were simply chasing shadows.