The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Tuesday asked supporters of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some slack.

The former governor of Ebonyi state asked supporters of the candidates popularly called Atikulated and Obidients, to refrain from harping on the certificate scandal of Tinubu.

Umahi who stated this at the unveiling his policy direction for the Ministry, in Abuja, heaped accolades on Tinubu, saying his performance throughout his public life shows the character of “an A student.”

He however lamented the unwholesome attention being paid to demands for the release of the academic records of President Tinubu by the Chicago State University.

“This (Tinubu) is a man who is the answer to the prayers of Nigerians to God.

“This is a man who has passed through all the stages… look at his appointments in the FCT, Works, Finance and all others. This President is the last hope for this country, his renewed hope agenda needs the support of all of us.

“All those ‘Atikulated and Obidients’, let them bring their (principals) who filed WAEC certificates; what did they score? They are challenging someone who is an ‘A’ student.”