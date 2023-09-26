Impeached Ogun LG Chair Remanded In Prison, Granted N2m Bail

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned Wale Adedayo, the state’s impeached chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government Area.

According to information obtained, Adedayo was charged in the state capital of Abeokuta’s Magistrate’s Court.

Adedayo had been removed from his office following a letter he wrote to Chief Olusegun Osoba and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wherein he accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting council funds.

Following the allegations levelled against Abiodun, seven councillors from the LG suspended Adedayo.

The former chairman was earlier detained by the Department of State Services for about three days over a petition from the state government accusing him of inciting comments.

Adedayo’s arrest on Monday comes a few days after Governor Abiodun said he would be held accountable for defaming him.

Operatives of the Police command arrested him on Monday at Ijebu-Ife and moved him to the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, following a petition written by the State government on Tuesday.

The petition titled “Petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the 27th August 2023 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish the circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State: Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds which you knew was a false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish a circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds (ten per cent (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the Local Government(s) since May 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in the discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006,” the two-count charge read.

Kayode Akinsola, Defendant’s Counsel, applied for the bail of the accused person, saying the offences allegedly committed are bailable.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings did not object to the bail application.

In his ruling, Magistrate A.K Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2 million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum.

Araba said the sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must possess landed property with tax clearance.

The Magistrate, however, ordered his remand at Ibara Correctional facility, Abeokuta, pending perfection of the bail conditions.

Araba adjourned the matter till October 20, 2023 for trial.