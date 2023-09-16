Tinubu Graduated Here In 1979 — Chicago State University

The Chicago State University (CSU) has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attended the university and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree.

The university, stated that the United States’ federal law, prevents it from providing any further information about Tinubu’s record, without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

Recall that election petition tribunal had thrown out Atiku Abubakar’s case earlier. But the People Democratic Party’s presidential candidate said the war was not over.

Atiku, in his quest to restore what he described as ‘stolen mandate’, requested for President Tinubu’s academic records in US.

In a statement published by CBS News (CBS Broadcasting Inc.), the institution said it was confident in the veracity and integrity of their records regarding Tinubu’s completion of graduation requirements and degree certificate.

The statement reads: “As an educational institution, we are sometimes asked to provide information related to student records.

“Federal law known as FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) protects the privacy of student records and limits what an institution can release.

“In August 2023, a request was made in U.S. federal court for the university to provide information related to educational records concerning Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, and a former CSU student.

“The university has confirmed Tinubu attended CSU and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree. Federal law, however, prevents us from providing any further information without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

“CSU is confident in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s completion of graduation requirements and degree certificate.

“The university is not a party to the Nigerian legal proceedings that spurred this request, and a U.S. federal judge will determine whether the university will provide further requested information.

“Our response to the request for Tinubu’s academic records has been entirely consistent with our practices, policies and federal law. We would respond in exactly the same manner for any request for any student information by a third party.”