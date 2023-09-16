“My First Experience With Poverty Was In My First Marriage” – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has stated that the first time she experienced poverty was when she got married to her ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo.

Ojo disclosed this in her interview with media personality Toke Makinwa while sharing her experience of being married to the father of her two children.

She said: “When I went to my husband’s house for the first time, I didn’t even know there were face-me-I-slap-you apartments. Most times, don’t blame the rich when they don’t understand the problems of the poor, because I never knew what poverty was all about.

“In my house, we had an industrial generator. Once the light goes off in a few seconds, the light is up. My grandmother was one of the richest women in those days. I had a car to myself that took me to school and brought me back.

”The only time I experienced poverty was when I married my ex-husband. Initially, it was fun. It was like an adventure. At 18, I had an account opened for me because my grandfather had done his will in such a way that money was being paid to the grandchild’s account. I had money. You can imagine that, as of 1997/1998, I had about N100,000 in my account.”