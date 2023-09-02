Tinubu Recalls All Ambassadors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors serving in different countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, announced the decision barely 24 hours after the President recalled Sarafa Isola, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK).

Alkasim Abdulkadir, Tuggar’s adviser on media and communications strategy, in a Saturday statement, noted that the Minister’s recall of Isola on Friday was applicable to all ambassadors.

In a letter dated August 31, the minister said Tinubu had recalled Isola and asked him to return to Nigeria by October 31 at the latest, after taking formal leave from his host government.

On Tinubu’s behalf, Tuggar thanked the outgoing High Commissioner for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country,” the statement read.

There was no mention of when their would-be successors would assume office.