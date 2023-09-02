“J. Cole Said I’m On Same Level As 2Pac” – Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has claimed American rapper, J.Cole told him during a studio session that he is on the same level as the late hip-hop legend, Tupac Shakur.

Burna Boy made the claim while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Rap Radar Podcast hosted by Elliott Wilson.

He said, “I don’t really know the dynamics behind how everything happened, but somehow I end up in the studio with J. Cole and a bunch of basketball players tall as hell. Before (recording) any music, we’re all just talking about real stuff, about life and everything.

READ ALSO: “Burna Boy Hasn’t Done Anything That Can Be Remotely Described As Great” – Veteran Actor, Patrick Doyle

“For me, I don’t really like to have conversations with people that don’t live with me. You know, I don’t have long conversations like that. So, I found myself just going off.

“And before we start (recording), he (J. Cole) just goes, ‘Bro, this n*gga is Tupac. And then I looked around to see who he’s talking about. It’s me he’s talking about. He’s like, this n*gga is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”

Recall that J. Cole was featured on ‘Thanks’, in Burna Boy’s seventh studio album, ‘I Told Them…’ which was released last week.