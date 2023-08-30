“Burna Boy Hasn’t Done Anything That Can Be Remotely Described As Great” – Veteran Actor, Patrick Doyle

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has trashed the achievement of Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, in the music industry.

This comes a few days after the singer, who prides himself as the ‘African Giant’, said many Nigerians do not know his worth.

However, in a post via Facebook, Patrick Doyle said Burna Boy and his colleagues should ascribe the credit for their feats to great musicians who paved the way for them.

The movie star said that Burna has not done anything by himself that can be remotely described as outstanding because he and other Nigerian singers are recipients of the past musicians.

Doyle added that Nigerian singers need to be humble and respectful of their diligent predecessors like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek, Ik—Dairo and many others who paved the way from the ’60s to the 2000s.

He wrote, “The credit for the feats that appear to be puffing the likes of Burna Boy up have to be properly ascribed to the greats who cleared the thorny paths that have created pathways for his likes to walk through practically effortlessly.

“Burna Boy has not by himself done anything that can be remotely described as great. He and his peers are recipients of the labours of heroes past.

“They need to be humble and respectful of their diligent and truly pioneering predecessors. Great artistes like SunnyAde, Fela Anikulapo, Majek Fashek , I, k. Dairo and a galaxy of others who paved the way from the 60s, to the 2000s. Greatness and great feats don’t exist in a vacuum. Let us not contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.”