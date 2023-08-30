Peter Okoye Threatens Lawsuit Against Polaris, Access Banks Over Alleged Scam

Nigerian singer and internet personality Peter Okoye, popularly called Mr P, has threatened lawsuits against Polaris and Access banks.

Taking to his Instagram page and official X handle on Wednesday to express his frustration, revealed that fraudsters have been using his name to scam people in banks.

Mr P fingered bank officials for the ongoing fraud and also questioned how the financial institution would allow an individual to open an account in his name without verification, address and other necessary documents.

Sharing pictures of the banks, the singer threatened a lawsuit against them for damages and promised to call out more banks.

He tweeted, “Enough is enough. It’s either an inside job or otherwise. I have a name to protect here and save some of these innocent victims. So get ready for me and my legal team.

“How can @polarisbankltd and @myaccessbank allow someone to open an account in the name of “PETER OKOYE PSQUARE” without valid means of identification, no BVN, no biometrics, no verified address or even utility bill to correspond with the address of the account owner. Now they are using my name to scam innocent people. I’m suing this bank for damages @officialefcc take note.”

