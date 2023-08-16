“Nigerians Don’t Believe I’m On The Same Level As American Artists” – Burna Boy

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has lamented that many Nigerians don’t believe he is on the same level as American music stars.

The singer said his forthcoming album, “I Told Them…,” is his flippant response to naysayers who have attempted to discredit him, both in the beginning of his career and now.

He stated this in an interview with Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: ‘Fuel Never Dey You Wan Go Fight War’ – Burna Boy Mocks President Tinubu (Video)

The self-styled “African Giant” bemoaned how Nigerians often rate up-and-coming American rappers above him.

He said, “To this day, there’s many Nigerians who can tell you an American rapper who just started their career, and they’ll say they’re bigger than Burna Boy. They don’t understand it. They’ll say, ‘There’s no way someone who talks like me, can even be on the same level as an American artist.”

Burna Boy also said American songs used to dominate Nigerian media houses’ playlists but that has changed thanks to the explosion of Afrobeats.