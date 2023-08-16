You Don’t Need To Like Him, Just Support Him – Gov Makinde Tells Tinubu’s Critics

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed why he supported President Bola Tinubu to win the last presidential election.

Makinde said that he took the decision recognising that it was time to make a strong decision that would reposition the landscape of Nigeria’s democracy now and not at future elections.

Makinde made this known on Tuesday at the opening ceremony and dinner of the ongoing Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) National Executive Retreat 2023 at the Waniq Event Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He therefore urged church leaders and Christians at large to continue to intercede for the leaders of the nation according to the scripture.

Quoting the book of Timothy 2:1-2: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”

Governor Makinde urged Nigerians to pray and support the government in power, whether they liked him or not, for the sake of the state and the country.

He also stressed the role of the body of Christ in rebuilding Nigeria, as the Bible has stated the importance of praying for the leaders of the nation.

“As Christians, we can carry out the work God has assigned to us more effectively until we have political stability as a nation.

“Just as the PFN runs a single term of four years in office, which I am hearing for the first time. I am also a supporter of single-term structures.