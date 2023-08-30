Tenant Stabs Landlord For Allegedly Separating Fight With Wife In Rivers

Operative of Rivers State Police Command have arrested a man, identified as Patrick Essien, for allegedly stabbing his landlord to a coma in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the landlord, known as Iheanyichukwu America, had offered to rescue Essien’s wife from him when she was being attacked.

The wife of the landlord, Chioma America, said even when her husband intervened, Essien was still dragging his wife into their house.

She claimed that during his intervention, the landlord said he would not allow his tenant’s wife to sleep in that house that night to avoid further attacks by her husband.

READ MORE: ‘Rivers Varsity Students Behind Female Hostel Attack’ – Gov. Fubura

Mrs America stated: “He (Essien) tried to drag the wife to go inside with him. But my husband said he would not allow him. He was still inside the house when my husband said he would not allow the woman sleep in their house because of the situation.

“That she should stay in my husband’s family house and in the morning we know what to do. So, he moved the woman out of their house.

“Then about 12 midnight, the man now came to attack my husband in the process of coming to check if his wife was in our house, but she was not there.

“The person he met was my husband, and he now unleashed the attack on him in place of his wife.”

However, the landlord’s elder sister, Gladys Bardey, expressed sadness at the action of the tenant, saying the matter should be charged to court.

“I was sleeping when they woke me up that he (landlord) was stabbed this morning by his tenant.

“So, I started going there to see if what I heard was true. And it is true because I saw him and the injury is much,” Gladys said.