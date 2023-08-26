‘Rivers Varsity Students Behind Female Hostel Attack’ – Gov. Fubura

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says the individuals responsible for raiding female hostels and looting valuable belongings at the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt are students of the university.

Information Nigeria reports that a group of individuals suspected to be armed robbers unlawfully entered three hostels near the university’s back gate last Thursday, where female students were residing.

In the course of the raid, they made off with mobile phones, laptops, and various valuables, leaving four students reportedly injured.

Fubara who made the disclosure while addressing the media during his visit to the university in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent protest staged by the affected female students, affirmed that it is imperative to identify and apprehend the culprits.

While strongly condemning the attack, he posited that legal proceedings must be initiated against them.

His words: “Honestly, I was really bitter that such a thing would be happening in this jet age. Somebody breaking into a female hostel to go and molest girls.

“I said I won’t just send my aides and the police, I will come and see things myself and assess the situation.

“Let me assure you that we must get the culprits. And I’m sure they are not people outside. They are also students here.”

The Governor further maintained that the State Government would ensure adequate treatment of those injured during the attack and assured necessary measures would be put in place to prevent a recurrence.