‘APC Has Murdered Sleep For Most Nigerians’ – Charly Boy

Controversial Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, known by his stage name, Charly Boy, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over the hardship facing Nigerians.

It was gathered that the popular supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, in a post shared on Twitter, expressed displeasure over the country’s current state.

The veteran singer accused the APC of snatching peace away from common Nigerians.

According to him, the only way to attain the desired peace in the country is through “responsible action against this criminal enterprise”, stressing that prayers may not solve the issues.

He wrote, “APC has murdered sleep for most Nigerians. Verily, verily, I say to you, the peace we deserve cannot come through prayers oooo. Peace will come through responsible action against this criminal enterprise.

“The APC invaders keep making it difficult for the poor man to breathe.”

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of People Democratic Party, including his political opponent, Obi of LP are currently challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election petition tribunal.

The two political parties have both submitted their final address to the court, seeking for the removal of President Tinubu.