Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies.

According to him, though everyone in the country might be going through a challenging process now, the President had planted the seeds of national transformation, growth and all-round development.

The Minister said while striving to reduce the impact of the high cost of living on the citizens, Tinubu had focused on redirecting the economy and removing the impediments to productivity and competitiveness so that the real sector could grow and create millions of decent jobs essential for long-term economic growth.

His words: “In the last 100 days, the government set up a Tax and Fiscal Reforms Committee that is fully at work to deepen the ongoing reforms and reposition the national economy for long-term sustainability. A renowned Tax and Fiscal Policy expert is leading this committee. Part of the committee’s mandate, working with the state governments, is to simplify our complicated tax system, eliminate multiple taxes, streamline regulations that negate the ease of doing business, and close the over 20 trillion annual tax gap.

“To ensure that Nigerians and businesses are not burdened with new taxes, the administration will promote efficiency in revenue collection. It will expand the tax net by ensuring that those not paying are made to pay while those not paying the correct amount are made to pay their fair share.

“The administration has stabilised the polity and reduced tensions associated with ethnic and religious agitations by better managing our diversity.

“In the last 100 days, President Tinubu has offered purposeful leadership and set the administration’s tone, texture, and character. The appointment of Ministers and allocation of portfolios bolstered the growing global confidence in the direction the President is taking in Nigeria. This action has renewed the trust of both the local and international communities in the ability of President Tinubu to revamp and retool the political economy for collective and shared prosperity. The spiraling confidence of the business community is the primary reason Equities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange recently beat a 15-year record.

“While promoting peace and political stability within the country by carrying along every segment of our country, the President also prioritises adequate information about government activities and policy direction. President Tinubu emerged as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government within his 100 days in office. In this role, he has commendably raised the profile of Nigeria globally and within the West Africa sub-region, promoting the rule of law, defending constitutional order, and standing as a bulwark against military incursion into governance, especially in the Republic of Niger, where a democratic government was toppled recently.

“This period may be challenging, but the President has planted the seeds of national transformation, growth, and all-round development. Our appeal to Nigerians and the labour unions are to continue to support the government and show more understanding. We must continue to work hard and confidently press forward to the glory of a greater Nigeria.”