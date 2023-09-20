Tribunal Sacks NNPP’s Abba Kabir As Kano Governor

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kanos State has sacked the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was announced as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal, however, on Wednesday upturned the declaration of INEC and declared Nasir Gawuna winner.

The three-man panel ordered withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

The ruling comes about six months after the APC candidate conceded defeat to Yusuf in the wake of INEC’s presentation of the certificate of return to the NNPP candidate.

In a two-minute audio statement on March 29, Gawuna stated that “as a good Muslim”, he was compelled to accept the outcome of the election, whether in his favour or not.

He added that although his campaign team had requested a review of the election results by INEC, upon review, the commission had found Yusuf to be the winner of the election.