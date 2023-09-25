Venita, Soma, Angel Evicted From BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Venita, Soma and Angel have been evicted from the show.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction on Sunday.

Housemates up for possible eviction for the week were: Adekunle, Pere, Venita, Soma and Angel.

CeeC, Mercy, Ilebaye and Cross are already finalists for this year’s edition.

On Sunday, October 1, one of the six finalists—Mercy, Ceec, Cross, Ilebaye, Pere, and Adekunle—will be crowned the winner of the season.

How Nigerians voted this week:

Angel — 15.87%

Soma — 14.03%

Venita — 11.27%