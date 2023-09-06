The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has stated that he suspended further actions on Nigeria Air and airport concessions due to complaints from government agencies, not just members of the public.

Information Nigeria had reported that Keyamo announced last week the suspension of two projects that were part of the previous administration’s aviation roadmap.

Keyamo stated during an inspection of the ongoing second runway project at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja that the two projects would be suspended until the government made a final decision on them.

His words: It would be irresponsible of me as a minister to come in and agencies of government are raising red flags here and there and I would keep quiet.

“I am not talking about people, Nigerians complaining now, agencies of government are raising red flags about both projects and I as a government functionary cannot waive all those red flags away.”

He said the next step will be for the Federal Government as a whole, not just him, to review all of the reports he would present to them, but no final decision on concession has been made.