Angry Mob Set Man Ablaze For Alleged Church Robbery In Akwa Ibom

A yet to be identified young man has been set ablaze by an angry mob for attempting to steal a new generator church along Atiku Abubakar Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident happened on the 1st October, 2023.

According to a source, named Amb Dignity Usenekong, in an interview with Street journal, said that the culprit was apprehended over the weekend, October 1, 2023 and macheted by the mob before being set ablaze.

He said: “Burning in this picture is a young man who chose to sacrifice himself today. I mean, its a thief who was caught today, 1st October 2023 while attempting to steal a generator in a new generation church in my neighborhood, Atiku Abubakar Avenue after putting off the generator that was on.”

“While i condemn jungle justice and advice that people should stop stealing, i have the confidence that the young man is in heaven already although too early, because he was confessing and praying the lord’s prayer before being finally set ablaze.” Dignity added.