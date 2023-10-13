Atiku’s Aide Slams Tinubu Over ‘Unlawful And Illegal’ Appointment Of New EFCC Chairman

A spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign during the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala has reacted to the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement via his X account, Bwala said that Olukoyede’s appointment is illegal and unlawful.

The legal practitioner insisted that the appointment fails to meet the provision of the Section 2 EFCC Act.

Bwala wondered if Olukoyede was being appointed for a mission as his portfolio had failed to meet the EFCC requirement.

READ MORE: Tinubu Appoints Olukoyede As New EFCC Chairman

He wrote: “The appointment of Olukayode as EFCC Chairman by PBAT is unlawful and illegal. It runs foul of the provisions of Section 2 of the EFCC ACT which requires that the person to be appointed as EFCC Chairman must amongst other things, have been a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency.

“Must have 15 years cognate experience of law enforcement, and must not be below the rank of assistant commissioner of police.

“Olukayode is a private legal practitioner and has never worked or belonged to any security or law enforcement agency as a member.

“He does not have 15 years cognate experience as a law enforcement officer and His private legal practice years cannot be equated to the rank in law enforcement. Not enough attending seminal courses as a private legal practitioner can equate to 15 years of cognate experience contemplated by section 2 of the Act.

“HE ONLY HAD A STINT AS CHIEF OF STAFF OF MAGU AND LATER BECAME A SECRETARY OF THE COMMISSION, ALL OF WHICH LAST FOR LESS THAN 6 YEARS.

“This government never cease to amaze Nigerians. Who knows, maybe he is being appointed for a mission. God help Nigeria.”