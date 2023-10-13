Anambra Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dumps YPP, Joins APC

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

According to a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a brief plenary session on Thursday, Ubah said his defection was due to irreconcilable differences in the YPP.

The letter further explained that Ubah’s decision is in the interest of his constituents.

The Senator said he joined the APC due to the exemplary leadership shown by President Bola Tinubu since he became the country’s leader.

He said President Tinubu is a politician who understands pains and how to console people, adding that he has the capacity to lead the country on the path of progress and development.

He said: “I want to be sincere. It has always been difficult for the Igbo people to cue into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions.

“But, since our president has emerged, and I put that challenge to each Igbo man today in Nigeria, about 70 to 80 per cent of them drive their wealth from the legacy that the president has left in Lagos. Our president is a politician who understands pains and how to console people. He has that capacity.

“It is also important for me to tell our people about the appointment of Dave Umahi as the minister of works for the very first time, irrespective of our very low turnout of votes for him.

“Our president is rewarding those who didn’t vote for him. For that, it will be very difficult for any man with a conscience not to look at the direction of the central party. I consulted widely. I don’t see anyone who will come against my coming into the APC.”

Speaking further, Ubah promised to deliver Anambra to the ruling APC, adding that he has made his complaints about the South East known to the President.

He added:“It is not all about talking. It is about doing. I believe in action and I am going to deliver. I have made my complaints to Mr President in front of the Senate President and Mr President has graciously given me his words that he will support me.”