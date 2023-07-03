Ifeanyi Ubah Vows To End Monday Sit-At-Home In Anambra

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, has vowed to stop the Monday sit-at-home in his constituency with immediate effect.

Ubah lamented the adverse effect the exercise has so far inflicted on the economic value of Ndigbo, insisting that it has to be stopped.

The Senator made this known while addressing over 2000 vigilante operatives from the four quarters of Nnewi, comprising Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim and Nnewi-Ichi, at the Ifeanyi Ubah International stadium, Nnewi, where he inaugurated security gadgets procured to ensure adequate security for the entire Nnewi community and environ.

He urged the people of his constituency to start opening for business on Mondays, saying that adequate security measures and equipment have been put in place to ensure water-tight security of lives and properties.

READ MORE: Ejiofor Tackles Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother, Denies Sacking Of IPOB Leader’s Legal Team

He said, “The abrogation of the self-inflicted injury called Monday sit-at-home would start from this Monday, July 3. We are going to march on a road show across various markets and roads tomorrow (Monday) to demonstrate to the people that they are safe and should start coming out for business on Mondays.

“The vigilante operatives have been charged to beef up security around all the major markets in Nnewi and ensure that traders and their goods are given adequate protection from the so-called unknown gunmen this Monday and subsequent Mondays to stamp out the cankerworm called sit-at-home.