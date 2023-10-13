Kwara Poly Disowns Suspects Who Killed Club Owner During Threesome

The management of Kwara State Polytechnic, has distanced itself from Adama Joseph and Oreoluwa Davies, who were paraded by the operatives of Nigeria Police for killing a club owner, Adeniyi Ojo, in a hotel located in Ilorin in Kwara State, the state’s capital.

The institution made it known in a statement titled: “Re: How we killed club owner in hotel – Female Student,” released by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Halimat Garba on Thursday.

The statement read:“The Management wishes to disclaim this discrediting and malicious news about the institution, stating that the suspects being paraded in Abuja by the force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, are students of Kwara State Polytechnic.

“The Polytechnic management wishes to state categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the Polytechnic, the state, and Nigeria at large and will never indulge in such acts.”

The institution further stated that the claim that the suspects’ are students in the polytechnic is untrue, baseless, and a figment of their imagination, noting that the claim was intended to drag the name of the ever-peaceful institution into the mud.