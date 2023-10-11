Bayelsa Guber: ‘It’s A Little Distraction, We’ll Overcome’ – APC’s Ganduje Reacts As Court Disqualifies Candidate, Sylva

Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says nothing would stop the Party from winning the November 11 governorship poll in Bayelsa State.

The Chairman also described the court order which sacked the State’s APC governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva as a little distraction.

Recall that on Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sacked Sylva while delivering judgment in the suit filed on June 13, 2023, by a member of the APC, Deme Kolomo against Sylva’s candidacy.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023, Okorowo held that allowing Sylva to contest the governorship polls would be against the constitution of the country which states that no person should be voted for as a governor more than twice.

The Judge explained that Sylva having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

Reacting to the development during a chat with State House correspondents on Tuesday, Ganduje said the APC would not be stopped by the court judgement as he believes the appeal court will rule in their favour.

His words: “Last two weeks I was in Bayelsa for two good days, and I think they were ready and they’re still ready to win the election.

“Therefore, this is a little distraction anyway, but we will overcome it. We believe the appeal court will give us positive judgment but that will not stop us from making arrangements for the forthcoming election which is coming up on 11th November 2023.”

Ganduje added that the person who filed the case may not have been qualified to do so and therefore urged party members to remain calm.