Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at the residence of a musician, John Njeng Njeng better known as Skales.

The suspects were arrested at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos State

Recall that Skales had called out the EFCC for breaking into his house at midnight.

He stated that men from the agency broke into his house through the back door at night, using a hammer, for what they called ‘a routine check’.

But a statement on the EFCC official X page on Tuesday said suspected internet fraudsters were arrested at the musician’s house.

The anti-graft agency identified the suspects as Udemba Chukwuemeka, aka Jody and Jamal Jamiu Onasola, aka Jamal.

”The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng (Skales) as their “mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months,” the statement said.

The EFCC added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

