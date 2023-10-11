‘No Amount Of Gang-Up Of Some Elements’ll Change Our Use Of Concrete For Road Construction’ — Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has hinted that some contractors are undermining his efforts over insistence on the use of concrete for road construction in the country.

Umahi said the contractors and some forces within the ministry of works want to “continue with the old order” on the road construction.

Recall that since his appointment as Works Minister, he has reiterated that the current administration wants to adopt concrete for road construction instead of asphalt.

In a chat with newsmen after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa on Tuesday, Umahi asked Nigerians to support the policy of concrete for road construction.

He restated that the current administration inherited 18,897 kilometres of road awarded by the past government with an expenditure of N14 trillion and funding deficit of N6 trillion for the road projects awarded by the previous administration.

“There has been a kind of campaign by some quick fix contractors and some elements within who do not wish us well, who want us to continue with the old order.

“But we can’t continue to do the same thing over and over and expect a different result.

“The truth is that our roads are not good. The truth is that the past government earmarked a number of roads, which Mr. President inherited, close to about 18,897 kilometres of road totalling N14 trillion.

“By the mechanism of funding, by the ingenuity of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are sure of funding of about N5.1 trillion then leaving N6 trillion gaps and this N6 trillion funding gap as of May 29, 2023.

“I want Nigerians to support that our roads should be constructed on concrete.

“Of course, it is going to bring a lot of our local contractors to compete and to get jobs and reduce capital flight.

“There is no amount of gang up within and outside that is going to change this, so far that we are fighting for the interest of the people backed by God and approved by Mr. President, there’s no going back,” the Minister said.

Umahi however urged local contractors to improve their activities, adding that they would be engaged by the current administration.