Man Who Returned Missing Dollars Gets Permanent Job In Kano, Hajj Seat

Governor Abba Yusuf has offered a Permanent and Pensionable appointment to a casual staff of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dayyabu Haladu (Dan Gezawa), who returned missing $16000 during the last Hajj operation in the State.

In addition to the employment, Yusuf also offered a special gift of N1million and automatic slot for the forthcoming Hajj exercise.

While receiving the report of the Welfare Board for the 2023 Hajj operation, the Governor expressed his heart-felt appreciation to the casual staff for displaying the act of self-contentment, saying such character displayed by Dayyabu is an excellent one worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

The Governor, via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature, said: “As a casual staff whose allowance is nothing to take home about, this gentleman managed to return the lost money worth over 15 million. It shows how this person has a fear of Allah and he deserved to be celebrated.”

In his response, the beneficiary, Dayyabu Haladu revealed that he returned the lost money to the authority of state Pilgrims Welfare Board for the fear of Allah, knowing that it is not proper to use what does not belong to him despite current economic status.

He also expressed gratitude to the State Governor for the gesture, saying it is the most joyful moment of his life.