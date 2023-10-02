Buhari Liberated Nigeria From Economic Crisis – Garba Shehu Replies Oluremi Tinubu

Garba Shehu, spokesman to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has insisted that his principal brought Nigeria’s economy out of crisis.

The spokesman made the remark while dismissing claims that Buhari’s administration threw Nigeria into myriads of problems leading to the current hardship in the country.

Information Nigeria reports that his reaction is coming after the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, noted that President Bola Tinubu inherited a damaged economy from Buhari.

She noted that Tinubu is not a magician but will work to fix the things damaged in the country.

READ ALSO: ‘CSU Records To Be Gotten By Atiku Is Of No Value To Supreme Court’ — Tinubu’s Lawyers Fume

However, in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service, Shehu said no past administration found itself in economic hardship like Buhari’s.

According to him, no government in the world can solve all the problems a nation faces.

Shehu said: “If there were hardships or problems, these should be looked into, to know how they came about.

“No administration in this country found itself in economic issues like Buhari’s because of our dependence on oil and prices, which went down.

“We also had the Coronavirus pandemic. Nations shut their doors, and the economy plummeted. But, Alhamdulillah, Buhari brought the Nigerian economy out of that crisis.”