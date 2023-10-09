Calls For Tinubu’s Resignation Driven By Hate, We’re Developing Law To Regulate Fake News On Social Media — Ebonyi South Fed. Lawmaker

Lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, says the National Assembly is crafting legislation to regulate the spread of fake news across social media platforms in Nigeria.

This, he said, once passed, would become law and seek to address the growing concern over the dissemination of false information online.

Ogah in a chat with newsmen in Abakiliki, made the submission while responding to allegations of certificate forgery made against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

His words: “We, at the National Assembly, are in the process of developing legislation focused on combating fake news and regulating social media, as it is practiced in several other countries. This means that the content posted on social media platforms will be subject to regulation. People will no longer have free rein to post whatever they wish from the confines of their rooms.”

Speaking on the calls for Tinubu’s resignation, Ogah stated, “In my opinion, those advocating for President Tinubu’s resignation are driven by hate. They lack substantial evidence to support their claims and often rely on information propagated through social media. Nigeria operates under established rules and has a constitution that governs the actions of its citizens.”