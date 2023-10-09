Tinubu Flags Off Kogi APC Guber Campaign, Vows Ajaokuta Steel’ll Provide 500,000 Jobs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, disclosed that the Ajaokuta steel complex will provide 500,000 jobs as soon as it is completed.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented Tinubu stated this when he flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Recall that the State’s governorship election will be held on November 11.

“This is the reason the President has created a separate ministry and even decided to appoint Kogi-born Alhaji Shuaib Audu as the Minister of Steel Development to hasten the process of reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company and other steel companies in the country.

“This is why you must vote for the APC for continuity so that the dream of reviving our steel industry would be a reality. Ajaokuta, when fully operational, will guarantee over 500,000 jobs and over 300,000 employment opportunities for our teaming youths,” the Vice-President said.

Stanley Nkwocha, media aide to Shettima, noted that the President assured that the complex would boost Nigeria’s foreign direct investment and provide a conducive business environment for all sectors to thrive.

“Given Mr President’s commitment to the development of Kogi State and indeed the entirety of Nigeria, Kogi, in particular, being a confluence state, cannot afford to have a governor who is hostile to the centre.

“We must be partners in progress and work hand in hand to develop this great nation.

“[Tinubu is a] man of plenty of ideas who is determined to reposition the nation in its rightful place, especially as it borders on restructuring and stimulating the Nigerian economy.”

The President said his administration would prioritise the Itakpe crop processing project and make it “a dream come true”.

On his part, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi, said residents should vote for the APC to consolidate the gains his administration has made.

“We have done a lot in the area of security, education and health, among others. We want to consolidate on that.

“I am, therefore, calling on the people of our dear state to vote for our candidate in order to move Kogi State forward,” Bello said.

In his remarks, the APC’s candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo said he would work to unite the people of Kogi and bring meaningful development to the people.

“Kogi should not be allowed to be governed by selfish individuals, who are coming out to divide the state and hide under ethnic agenda,” the APC candidate said.

He hailed Governor Bello for giving the youths a sense of belonging, adding that, Kogi State will witness rapid development and security when the ruling party retains power.