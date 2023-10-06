Certificate Scandal: LP Replies Atiku Over Call To Fight Tinubu

Labour Party (LP) has responded to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, to join his quest for “justice” in controversy around President Bola Tinubu’s certificate.

Recall that Atiku requested the release of President Tinubu’s certificate from the Chicago State University.

The former Vice President sorted the credentials over the suspicion that the certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be authentic.

Following the release of the certificate, Atiku, during a press conference on Thursday, called on candidate of LP, Peter Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) including, Rabiu Kwankwaso and other Nigerians to join his quest for “justice” over the matter.

Responding in a statement on Thursday night via its X handle, the Labour Party opined that its candidate is currently focused on reclaiming his mandate at the Supreme Court and will not stop until Nigeria achieves true leadership.

The party also invited Atiku to join them in pursuing a nation where justice shall reign.

The statement reads: “The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is presently in the Supreme Court seeking to reclaim his stolen mandate, and he is focused on that.

“He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation. This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification. Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign.”