Chicago: Stop Chasing Shadows, Start Preparing For 2027, Ex-APC Spokesman Tells Atiku

The former National Spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to stop chasing shadows over the academic records of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University CSU.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Nabena asked Atiku to stop chasing shadows about Tinubu’s academic records.

The APC chieftain claimed that Nigerians had since moved on with the current administration’s leadership and the former vice president should stop heating the polity with pre-election matters that will not make him president.

Nabena also urged Atiku to start preparations for another contest in 2027 as usual rather than dragging the nation backwards.

He warned the public to be careful of media propaganda by Atiku and opposition parties, stressing that the registrar of CSU, Caleb Westberg, never said President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “Let me use this medium to tell the former Vice President to start preparing for another election in 2027 as usual. Heating up the polity over pre-election matters will not make him President of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar should know by now that Nigerians have moved on. The country is now enjoying good governance because this administration is responsive and responsible.

“See what is happening across Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Nigerians will no longer wait for months to get their international passports when they apply. Over 204,000 backlog has been cleared within three weeks.

“Think about the welfare packages for the elderly by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, the bold step to remove the fuel subsidy that has held the country hostage for a long time, and government intervention in all sectors like Aviation, Health, Transport, Economy, Agriculture and security, among others.

“This Renewed Hope Agenda is already working, and Nigerians won’t allow anyone, including Atiku or Peter Obi, to drag the nation back to the desert.”