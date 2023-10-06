CSU Must Bury Its Head In Shame, We’re Now Nation Of Cheaters – Sowunmi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, on Thursday, reacted on the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, claimed that Tinubu forged his credentials submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 election.

However, this has made Atiku to demand the Nigerian leader’s certificate from the CSU, which has continued to generate controversy on internet.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that Atiku also addressed the press on Thursday, reiterating that Tinubu forged his certificate.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night, Sowunmi said that, the development portrays the country as a nation of cheats.

He said: “We have been de-robed, people in England are telling me now that nurses are going to have to do their nursing qualification examination because we have now become a nation of cheaters.

“Do you know why? We have now become a nation of duplicitous people.

“Even in the backend of some countries, the governments are whispering behind our back”

Sowunmi, reacting to the stance of the CSU regarding the President’s certificate submitted to INEC, said that the American institution should bury its head in shame.

He said: “Must we now get to a position in the world where we are sending thousands of emails to one institution to ask for the same record that could have been produced?

“Did you read the deposition? Even the school itself must bury its head in shame. The school has a right to say ‘This is totally the position we have and be unambiguous about it.’ They can’t write that the deposition in a manner.”