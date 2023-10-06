CSU: ‘Old Age May Be Playing Tricks On You’ – Tinubu’s Aide Slams Atiku

The Presidential aide to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, over two incorrect claims in his press conference.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Atiku, during a press conference on Thursday regarding President Bola Tinubu’s certificate controversy, condemned the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The former vice president also claimed Tinubu betrayed him, adding that they parted ways in 2007.

READ MORE: Chicago: Stop Chasing Shadows, Start Preparing For 2027, Ex-APC Spokesman Tells Atiku

However, in a statement via Twitter on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said old age may be playing a trick on Atiku.

Temitope criticized Atiku’s two claims in the press conference, saying they were incorrect as he recalled instances the former vice president supported Muslim-Muslim Ticket.

He wrote: “I think forgetfulness as a result of old age may be playing tricks on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“At his press conference yesterday, he said he had never supported Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket and he will always opposed to it. He also said politically, he parted ways with President Tinubu in 2007.

“The two claims are not correct.

“In 1992 under the Social Democratic Party, the Waziri Adamawa actually sought and fought very hard to be the running mate of Late Chief MKO Abiola for the 1993 presidential election. He lost to Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe.

“Again in 2014, after he became a political orphan in PDP, former VP Atiku came to find refuge in newly formed APC midwived by President Tinubu and other opposition leaders. Before he wandered back to PDP, he was in same political boat with President Tinubu from 2014-2017 and sought his support to become President of Nigeria in 2015.”