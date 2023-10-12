‘Don’t Palestinians Deserve Prayers Too?’ — Omokri Reacts As Pastor Adeboye Backs Israel Amid War

Reno Omokri, a socio-political commentator, has criticized the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, for standing with Israel in its ongoing war with Palastine’s Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.

Pastor Adeboye had on Wednesday said God will grant Israel absolute victory over Hamas even as the RCCG stands with the conflict-ridden country.

Reacting, Omokri, in a post via X, faulted Adeboye’s comment, insisting that a greater percentage of Palestinians are Christians than the Israeli population.

READ ALSO: ‘RCCG Stands With Israel’ — Adeboye Reacts To Conflict With Hamas

“But, sir @PastorEAAdeboye, what about our brothers and sisters in Palestine? A greater percentage of Palestinians are Christians than the Israeli population. Half a million of them, to be precise. Doesn’t the Bible, in Galatians 6:10, ask us to first show love to members of the household of faith before others? Perhaps they may feel abandoned that your message did not even mention them. If I were a Palestinian and saw your message, I would sink into further despair.

“Acts 10:34 says God does not show partiality. But sir, are we not being partial when we pray for Israel and ignore Palestine? Perhaps it is an oversight.

“Sir, I have been to Palestine. I will not wish their condition on my own enemy. They are God’s children, too. Don’t they deserve our love and prayers and every possible non-military support we can rouse to alleviate their tremendous human suffering?” Omokri queried.