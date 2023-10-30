“Fix Roads Instead Of Buying New SUVs” – Singer Mayorkun Urges Lawmakers

Popular Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel simply known as Mayorkun has urged members of the National Assembly to ensure Nigerian roads are fixed instead of buying new vehicles for themselves.

Recall that some Nigerians have been criticising the procurement of 2023 model Toyota Prado for 469 members of the Assembly.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Sunday Karimi, had justified the purchase of the vehicles in a chat with journalists, saying “Nigerian roads are bad.”

Reacting via his Snapchat page recently, singer Mayorkun urged the lawmakers to fix Nigerian roads instead of buying vehicles for themselves.

He wrote, “Road no good, una dey buy new SUV.

“Fix the f**king rooooadddddd!!!!

“Lekki Epe Express is Terrible!. Appalling sh*t!

“Nothing like I can drive’ in this country o, I sabi road’ is a better compliment.”