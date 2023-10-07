Ganduje Is A Loser Home, Away, Can’t Deliver Kogi, Bayelsa For APC – NNPP

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been described as a loser.

Hashimu Dungurawa, the NNPP chairman, while addressing newsmen in Kano on Saturday morning, said his former boss “is a renowned serial loser whose emergence as National Chairman was a misapplication of choice”.

According to him, the ruling party made a grave mistake by picking Ganduje as its national chairman.

Dungurawa, a former aide to Ganduje, said: “Antecedents played a key role in political calculus, and we are talking of a man whose poor outing in participatory election home and away is abysmal and in effect diminished his streak of winning a competitive exercise.

“He failed to deliver Edo State in the last election and went to put up a dismal outing in the 2023 general elections in Kano State where he presided as outgoing chief executive.”

“The biggest mistake made by President Tinubu and the APC leaders was the choice of Ganduje as national party Chairman, because the former Kano Governor, has no track records of political acumen to change tide when it mattered most.”

“The Kogi, Bayelsa and one other elections that are coming up in November will certainly expose President Tinubu’s huge mistakes over mis-application of choice.”