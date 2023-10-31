How My Father Disowned Me – Hilda Baci

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, has narrated how she was disowned by her biological father, Effiong Bassey Edem.

The Guinness World Record holder disclosed this during her latest interview with Taymesan on the ‘Tea with Tay’ podcast.

While speaking of her relationship with her father, she explained that he had been present in their lives since they were kids but things changed when a huge argument between him and her mother had an impact on the children.

READ ALSO: “I Auditioned For Big Brother Naija Five Times Before Cook-A-Thon” – Hilda Baci (Video)

Hilda said, “For me, I will say one of the biggest issues was when he abandoned me. He didn’t abandon me from on set. He was present for us to some extent.

“But when it dawned on me, was when my dad and mom had issues, and I was in 300 level second semester in University.

“I pretty much remember my conversation with my father on one matriculation day. I called him, I was like, you didn’t bring food for me and his response was like, ‘Who’s your dad?’.

“It later dawned on me years after that he was not actually joking.”