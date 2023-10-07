“I Lost Movie Roles Because Some Producers Tagged Me Ugly” – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has recounted how she was denied playing major roles during her days as a struggling actress because people tagged her as “not fine”.

Speaking in the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast, hosted by Toke Makinwa, Akindele said she lost major roles even in Yoruba indigenous movies because of her appearance.

READ ALSO: Why I Left Twitter After Losing Election – Funke Akindele

She recalled that actress Iyabo Ojo helped her several times during her altercations with filmmakers who turned her down because of her looks.

The ‘Jenifa Diary’ actress said producers were giving her just minor roles which made her cry.

She said, “I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film.

“And, I remember crying. A lot of times I would cry, break down, get into the bathroom and cry.”