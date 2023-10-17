“I Used To Sing For Customers While Selling Fruits, Vegetables” – Ayra Starr Reveals

Sensational Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed that she once sold vegetables and fruits with her grandmother.

The ‘Rush’ crooner who disclosed this via her Instagram story recently, said she was grateful for her progress.

She said she would often sing for customers who patronise her business.

She wrote, “(I) Will forever be grateful for where I am in life. God really blessed me.

“6 years ago, this used to be me selling vegetables and fruits with my grandma, singing for whoever wanted to hear me. Now people are paying to watch me perform.”