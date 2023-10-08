Israel-Palestine Conflict: Nigerian Government Calls For Cease Fire Between Parties

Nigeria’s Federal Government has reacted to the latest conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

In a statement signed by Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the government called on both sides to exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Hamas militant group infiltrated Israel from the Gaza strip, in what has been described as an unprecedented attack.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister, has since called the invasion an act of war.

“The federal government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday, 7th October, 2023 and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire,” the statement reads.

“The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed, only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population that bear the brunt of every conflict.

“We are therefore calling for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue.”

Meanwhile former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode via X posited that there is nothing gallant or noble about firing rockets into and invading a sovereign nation, targetting and slaughtering innocent women and children and abducting civilians.

“Such acts are not only despicable but they are also condemnable and barbaric. The truth is that it is time for the Israeli Defence Force to wipe Hamas from the face of the earth.

“It is time to retake Gaza. It is time to occupy Southern Lebanon. It is time to eliminate Hezbollah. It is time to stand up to Iran. It is time that the world understood that the Jewish state is here to stay and that she has a right to exist in peace and prosperity with her neighbours.

“Israel is surrounded by enemies but she has never been defeated and she will never be defeated. May God defend Israel. May God watch over Israel. May God be with the Jewish state and may He deliver the Sons and Daughters of David.”