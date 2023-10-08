Hamas Attacks: ‘We Warned Against Continued Provocations, Death To Israel, Palestine Is Victorious’— Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar React

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called for a de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Information Nigeria had reported that in the early hours of Saturday, the Palestinian Hamas militant group infiltrated Israel in what was an unprecedented attack.

At least 200 people in Israel have been confirmed killed, with more than a hundred others receiving treatment in hospitals.

Hamas military commander, Mohammed Deif, said the attacks were a reprisal for Israel’s “desecration” of the Al-Agsa Mosque in Jerusalem, while alleging that Israel has killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinians this year.

In a statement on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry said it is monitoring developments closely.

“The Kingdom calls for an immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides, the protection of civilians, and restraint.

“The Kingdom recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the explosion of the situation as a result of the continued occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities.

“The Kingdom renews the call of the international community to assume its responsibilities and activate a credible peace process that leads to the two-state solution to achieve security and peace in the region and protect civilians,” the statement read.

A senior Iranian government advisor explicitly endorsed Hamas in the conflict, the most direct support for the militant group from any government official globally.

“We congratulate the Palestinian fighters,” advisor Yahya Rahim Safavi said, according to state media via Reuters.

“We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem,” Safavi added

Iran state media showed video of parliament members chanting in support of Hamas on Saturday, saying “Death to Israel” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed”.

Iran has funded and supplied Hamas for years as part of its decades-long conflict with Israel.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also blamed Israel for the violence.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds Israel alone responsible for the current escalation due to this ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, the latest of which is the repeated raids on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque under of the protection of Israeli police,” the ministry said in a statement.