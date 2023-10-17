“I’ve Never Asked Other Artistes For Features” – Skiibii Brags

Popular Nigerian singer Abbey Toyyib Elias, simply known as Skiibii, has bragged that he has never asked any of his colleagues for features, claiming that they reach out to him.

The ‘Sensima’ crooner disclosed this while featuring in Hip TV’s Trending, a programme hosted by reality star KimOprah.

Skiibii said, “I don’t call other artistes to do collaboration. It’s not my style. From Olamide, he wanted a collaboration with me. He asked for us to do a song together, and I obliged. The song with Olamide was my first music video to garner one million views on YouTube.

READ ALSO: “Asake Used To Be My Dancer” – Skiibii

“My collaboration with Reekado Banks was because we were friends. We’ve got to have a relationship between us before we work. I don’t just work with anybody. So, I and Reeky were very close friends. We did ‘Sensima.’ Before that one, we already did a song together titled ‘London.’

“I collaborated with Kizz Daniel too. He is my close friend; everybody knows that. My collaboration with Davido happened after he messaged me on Instagram that he would like to jump on the remix of my song ‘Baddest Boy’.”

He added that even Canadian rapper Tory Lanez asked to be featured in his song, stressing that he didn’t reach out to the international star.