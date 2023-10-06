Ivory Coast President Removes PM, Dissolves Government

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Friday dismissed his Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, and announced the upcoming formation of a new government, two years before the next presidential elections.

Ouattara signed a decree “ending the duties of the prime minister, who is the head of the government, as well as those of the members of the government,” according to a statement read by presidential secretary general, Abdourahmane Cisse.

The head of state expressed “his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and all the members of government for their service to the nation over the last years”.

The decision had been expected in recent days after the president informed members of the government of an upcoming reshuffle during the last cabinet meeting on September 28.

Achi was appointed in March 2021 after his predecessor, Hamed Bakayoko, died of cancer.

He in turn had succeeded Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died suddenly the year before. Achi resigned in April 2022, before being immediately reappointed to his post in a reshuffle.

He comfortably won in local elections last month in his southern region, Me.

Winning 60 percent of municipalities and 80 percent of the regions in September elections, the ruling Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace party (RHDP) is favourite for the 2025 elections.

Ouattara has not yet announced whether he will run for a fourth term.