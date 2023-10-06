Gateman Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling His Employer’s Children Aged 10 And 8 In Lagos

Justice Abiola Soladoye of a Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on Thursday, sentenced a gateman, Happiness Sunday, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his employer’s children.

Sunday was found guilty as charged by the state government for assaulting the children aged 10 and 8 years respectively.

During the trial, the prosecution said the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2020 at Jaye Oyedotun Street, Magodo area of Lagos State.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke, called four witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove the case against the defendant, who testified alone in defence.

While delivering judgement, the court held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charges against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge sentenced the defendant who served as his employer’s steward and gateman to life imprisonment on each of the three counts bordering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration, adding that the terms will run concurrently.

Justice Soladoye, who upheld the testimony of the survivor said: “The defendant started assaulting the children and the older child reported to his grandmother to caution him as he was touching the sister inappropriately.

“When the female child informed the grandma that the defendant was also touching her brother inappropriately. The case was reported to the CeCe Yara Foundation and subsequently to the police.

“The defendant denied touching the children, but his demeanor was cold. He is a bare-faced liar showing to be a pathological liar.”

Justice Soladoye said the ingredients of defilement and sexual assault by penetration were thoroughly satisfied under section 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law by the prosecution.

“The convict was bisexual houseboy who was desperate and wicked, a sexual terrorist who ravished children. A disloyal worker, a terrible person whose sexual perversion is unacceptable.

“The convict’s actions are beastly and should be locked away for life because his conduct is utterly disgraceful. Parents and guardians should be watchful, taking care of children should never be taken lightly.

“The convict should have his name registered in the Sexual Offences Register as maintained by the state government,” the court held.