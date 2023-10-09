Killer Cop Drambi Vandi Sentenced To Death For Bolanle Raheem’s Murder

The Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex, Igbosere, Lagos island has convicted and sentenced a suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, to death by hanging, for the murder of Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

Recall that Raheem was killed on Christmas day last year under questionable circumstances in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

She was said to be returning from church when she was shot and killed by the officer attached to Ajiwe Police Station later identified as ASP Vandi.

Ruling on the matter which attracted national attention when it occurred in 2022, Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court on Monday found the police officer, Darambi Vandi, guilty on a one-count charge of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging for shooting and killing the Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem at the Ajah underbridge checkpoint on December 25, 2022.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Lagos state government had taken the matter to court after the Police Force had suspended Vandi following an in-house investigation and according to Justice Harrison on Monday, the case against the suspended officer has been proven beyond all reasonable doubt.

The judge pronounced: “The court finds the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead.”