Kogi Guber: Suspected Thugs Beat SDP Zonal Chairman To Stupor

Some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs, over the weekend attacked the house of the Zonal Chairman, Social Democratic Party, Pastor Sunday Atabo, and destroyed his property in Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the culprits, with dangerous weapons such as AK-47s, cutlasses and rods in their numbers, reportedly beat him to a state of coma.

A family member, James Adaji, disclosed that the chairman’s properties and other sources of livelihood were also destroyed during the attack.

He said: “The hoodlums stormed his house with dangerous weapons, including AK-47s, locally made guns, cutlasses and big sticks. They beat him mercilessly to a stupor.

“Thereafter, they charged towards his property, destroying his cars and other sources of livelihood”

Speaking on the incident, the state secretary of the party, Arome Okeme, confirmed the hoodlums had wanted to set the house ablaze.

Okeme said: “But for God, they tried to set his house on fire with his family in it, but the spark wouldn’t light. Currently, Hon.

“Sunday Atabor is in a state of semi-consciousness, travelling from consciousness to unconsciousness”

The director of new media of the SDP governorship campaign team, ID Ijele, condemned the act, saying attacks on chieftains and members of the party had been happening and it was aimed at scaring the party leaders and voters from playing their roles in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

He said: “The idea behind this dastard act is to scare our leaders and voters from playing their role, including stopping them from coming out to vote on Election Day.

“We have been reporting such attacks, and we will continue to do so, hoping the security agents will rise up to the occasion to stem the tide of this orchestrated violent attack on our members.