Lack Of Interest By Igbo Youths In Joining Police Force Is Disturbing” – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has accused South east youths over their lack of interest in joining Nigeria’s security agencies.

Ohanaeze President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, revealed that the situation is worrisome and urged governors, religious traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders in the geo-political zone to intervene and end the trend.

In a statement released on Sunday Iwuanyanwu said: “I have observed with dismay the non-chalant attitude shown by the youths of the South-East of Nigeria towards the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The available information shows that Kaduna State is leading in the on-line application into the Police Force with 20, 259 while Anambra State trails last with a mere 541 applications. Others include Ebonyi State with 737; Abia State, 966; Imo State, 999; and Enugu, 1036.

“The lack of interest by the Igbo youths towards the Nigeria Police Force is disturbing because, it is only by enlisting in the Police Force that offers the unique possibility of becoming a senior police officer in the future.

“I hereby call on the South-East Governors led by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma; the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers led by HRH, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu; the States President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; the Chairman, Association of South-East Town Unions led by Chief Emeka Diwe; the Clergy and the various Igbo groups and social movements to use their various structures to sensitise the Igbo youths to embrace the opportunity provided by the ongoing recruitment exercise.”