I Have Committed No Offence To Warrant Impeachment — Fubara

The embattled Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara, declared that he has done nothing to warrant impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a fresh crisis erupted at the Rivers Assembly amidst rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against Fubara as the House on Monday, removed its leader, Edison Ehie.

It was gathered that the House members led by their Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, served an impeachment notice on Fubara before they fled for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.

Addressing his supporters, who protested the development outside the Assembly Complex, the governor said he has not done anything to warrant an impeachment proceeding by the Assembly.

He said: “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press.”