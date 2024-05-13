I Was Offered Money To Impeach Fubara But We’ll Teach Them That “Khaki No Be Leather” – Edison Ehie

Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to Rivers State Government, says he was offered money to impeach his principal, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The former factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly disclosed the purported plot to impeach the Governor during a rally in Ahoada East area of the State at the weekend.

Not disclosing the identities of those who offered him money, ye said: “They invited me, your son, to impeach the governor and I told them clearly, I was not interested.

“They gave me all the money that was hidden before, which I rejected. And because I refused, they conspired and declared me wanted.”

He however vowed that Fubara would teach his opponents a political lesson, even as he attributed the State crisis to the struggle for resource control.

“We are going to teach them a lesson of political arithmetic. What that small boy (Fubara) will do to you, you’ll know that khaki no be leather.

“The problem we have in the state is that 11 persons said they would control the resources of Rivers State. These 11 persons now called 20 others to allocate resources to themselves.”